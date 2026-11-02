Introduction

Jesus Christ was/is the greatest Teacher the world has ever known (John 7:46; Matt. 7:28-29). Consider some of the teaching methods Jesus employed:



Questions: “Who do men say that I, the Son of Man, am?” (Matt. 16:13) Illustrations: The wise and foolish builders (Matt. 7:24-27)

Object lessons: Jesus placed a little child among His disciples (Matt. 18:1-4) Contrasts: The narrow and broad ways (Matt. 7:13-14)

Parables: The sower, the Good Samaritan, the lost sheep, lost coin, and lost son, etc.



Definition of a Parable

A common but appropriate definition of a parable is an “Earthly story with a heavenly meaning.” Παραβολή (Parabole): Para (beside); ballo (to throw). Literally, “to throw beside...” Jesus used the familiar to explain the unfamiliar, the visible to illustrate the invisible, and the temporal to teach the eternal.

Demonstration of Parables

Parables were used to REVEAL truth (Matt. 13:16-23)

Parables were used to CONCEAL truth (Matt. 13:3, 10-15; cf. Isa. 6:9-10)

Parables were used to FULFILL Old Testament prophecy (Matt. 13:34-35; Psalm 78:2)

Why Study Parables?