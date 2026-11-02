Introduction
Jesus Christ was/is the greatest Teacher the world has ever known (John 7:46; Matt. 7:28-29). Consider some of the teaching methods Jesus employed:
Questions: “Who do men say that I, the Son of Man, am?” (Matt. 16:13) Illustrations: The wise and foolish builders (Matt. 7:24-27)
Object lessons: Jesus placed a little child among His disciples (Matt. 18:1-4) Contrasts: The narrow and broad ways (Matt. 7:13-14)
Parables: The sower, the Good Samaritan, the lost sheep, lost coin, and lost son, etc.
Definition of a Parable
A common but appropriate definition of a parable is an “Earthly story with a heavenly meaning.” Παραβολή (Parabole): Para (beside); ballo (to throw). Literally, “to throw beside...” Jesus used the familiar to explain the unfamiliar, the visible to illustrate the invisible, and the temporal to teach the eternal.
Demonstration of Parables
Parables were used to REVEAL truth (Matt. 13:16-23)
Parables were used to CONCEAL truth (Matt. 13:3, 10-15; cf. Isa. 6:9-10)
Parables were used to FULFILL Old Testament prophecy (Matt. 13:34-35; Psalm 78:2)
Why Study Parables?
P — Practical: The Wise and Foolish Builders (Matt. 7:24–27). Jesus taught the practical necessity of putting His words into action. Hearing must lead to doing (Luke 6:46; Jas. 1:22)
A — Applicable: The Unforgiving Servant (Matt. 18:21–35). Those who receive God’s forgiveness must extend forgiveness to others (Eph. 4:32)
R — Relevant: The Rich Fool (Luke 12:16–21). His concerns about possessions, prosperity, and future security remain familiar today (1 Tim. 6:6-10, 17-19)
A — Attention grabber: The Mustard Seed (Matt. 13:31–32). Jesus painted a picture everyone could see. B — Basic: The Sower (Luke 8:4–15) (“A sower went out to sow seed...”)
B — Basic: The Sower (Luke 8:4–15) (“A sower went out to sow seed…”)
L — Living: The Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25–37). The story brings love for one’s neighbor to life through concrete actions. Jesus concluded, “Go and do likewise”
E — Eternally important: The Ten Virgins (Matt. 25:1–13). Jesus taught that the “door of opportunity” will one day be closed and we must be prepared for His return (2 Cor. 6:2)
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