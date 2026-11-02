Drew Suttles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The BCV Value Man's avatar
The BCV Value Man
3d

Loved this!

Thx Bro 😎

Reply
Share
Dennis Adjei's avatar
Dennis Adjei
4d

Thank you Bro Drew for this wonderful Article. Keep it up.

I have sent you my postal address through which you can send the items. But I haven't heard from you again, please let me know if are going to send the items. Thank you and God bless you.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drew Suttles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture