Thanksgiving Day

I can’t speak for everyone, but I believe Thanksgiving is the best holiday we observe in this country. Of course, Christmas, July 4th, and others are special and significant, but there is something about the fall weather, food, football, and family that always brings me so much joy. As a kid, I loved going to different family members homes to eat, watch football, and slow down. I wish I could go back and re-live those days, but now I have the blessing of seeing my four children enjoy this holiday. The memories we make are so precious and I am thankful for Thanksgiving.

As we think about this holiday and time of year, I want to ask you a question: How would you feel if you prepared a meal, welcomed guests, and received no expression of appreciation? After all, it is a season wherein we show gratitude and stop to show appreciation! Truly, every good and perfect gift comes from above (Jas. 1:17) and in everything we are to give thanks for it is the will of God (1 Thess. 5:18). Yet how often do we receive the blessings of God without pausing to thank Him?

The Nine Men Who Missed Thanksgiving

In Luke 17, Jesus encountered ten men suffering from leprosy. All ten pleaded for mercy and all ten were cleansed. However, only one returned to give thanks. Therefore, there were nine men who “missed thanksgiving.” Jesus asked, “Were there not ten cleansed? But where are the nine?” (Luke 17:17). These men missed something far more significant than a holiday meal. They missed an opportunity to thank, honor, and show appreciation to the One Who healed them! What lessons can we learn from the nine men who missed thanksgiving to ensure we don’t make the same mistake?

First, remember your previous condition.

These men stood at a distance and cried, “Jesus, Master, have mercy on us!” (Luke 17:13). Their disease had placed painful restrictions upon their lives. Under the Law of Moses, the leper lived apart from the community (Lev. 13:45–46). In essence, he or she was an outcast and had to live in isolation. Imagine the loneliness, uncertainty, and longing for ordinary human contact. Before their cleansing, they knew how desperately they needed help. Afterward, nine failed to return. We, too, can become forgetful when circumstances improve. Remembering where we have been helps us appreciate what God has done. Christians must never forget their cleansing from former sins as Peter teaches us is possible (2 Pet. 1:9).

Second, recognize the source of your blessings.

Jesus instructed the men to show themselves to the priests, and “as they went, they were cleansed” (Luke 17:14). Their healing was no accident. It was a demonstration of the Lord’s power and mercy. The returning man recognized that connection. Seeing that he was healed, he turned back and glorified God. We may thank physicians, employers, friends, and family, and rightfully so. Nevertheless, we must look beyond the instruments of blessing to the Giver Himself. Again, to reference James 1:17, “Every good and perfect gift comes from above.” Gratitude begins when we recognize our dependence upon God.

Third and finally, return to express your gratitude.

Perhaps the nine felt thankful. Scripture does not reveal their thoughts, and we should not invent their excuses. What we do know is that they did not return to give glory to God! There is an important difference between feeling appreciation and expressing it. The one who returned glorified God with a loud voice, fell at Jesus’ feet, and gave Him thanks (Luke 17:15–16). His gratitude became visible and audible. Are we equally willing to express ours? We need to thank God in prayer, praise Him in worship, constantly speak of His goodness and let our appreciation become action (Psalm 100:1-5; 107:1-3)!

An Attitude of Gratitude

Thanksgiving is certainly appropriate around a family table, but it belongs in every season of life. This does not mean every circumstance in our life is pleasant. It does means that even in the midst of trials, difficulty, and storms, we can acknowledge God’s goodness, remember His promises, and appreciate His care. A grateful heart notices daily bread, faithful friends, opportunities to serve, and spiritual blessings in Christ (Eph. 1:3)

Happy Thanksgiving!

The question Jesus asked still searches our hearts: “But where are the nine?” We readily recognize ourselves among those who need mercy. I pray that all of us, as we gather with family and friends this holiday season, will remember how blessed we are. Let us never become so occupied with enjoying His gifts that we forget to thank the Giver! Have a Happy Thanksgiving and may God bless you and yours!

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Weathering the Storm