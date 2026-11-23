The Parable of All Parables

This has been called, “The Parable of All Parables” because of its simplicity and universal message. The following is a simple outline one can follow when studying Mark’s account of Jesus’ parable (Mark 4:1-20):

vs. 1-9: The Parable Delivered (Jesus presents the parable)

vs. 10-12: The Purpose Discussed (Jesus explains the parable)

vs. 13-20: The Principles Distinguished (Jesus identifies the different responses)

The Sower

The sower went out to sow (Mark 4:3, 14). Are there any special qualities about the sower emphasized? Did he show any prejudice? Did he feel as if it was about him or he had any power? This reminds us that the power is in the Message, not in the messenger! In other words, as it pertains to this text, the power is in the Seed, not the sower. Consider Paul’s inspired words:

“Who then is Paul, and who is Apollos, but ministers through whom you believed, as the Lord gave to each one? I planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the increase. So then neither he who plants is anything, nor he who waters, but God who gives the increase. Now he who plants and he who waters are one, and each one will receive his own reward according to his own labor. For we are God’s fellow workers; you are God’s field, you are God’s building” (1 Cor. 3:5-9)

The Seed

The Seed is the Word of God (Mark 4:14; cf. Luke 8:11). Consider the following seven characteristics of the Seed/the Word of God:

PRODUCTIVE — “So shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; It shall not return to Me void, But it shall accomplish what I please, And it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it” (Isa. 55:11) PERMANENT — “Forever, O Lord, Your word is settled in heaven” (Psa. 119:89) POWERFUL — “It is the Spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you are spirit, and they are life” (John 6:63) PROTECTIVE — “And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God” (Eph. 6:17) PIERCING — “For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Heb. 4:12) PURIFYING — “Since you have purified your souls in obeying the truth through the Spirit in sincere love of the brethren, love one another fervently with a pure heart, having been born again, not of corruptible seed but incorruptible, through the word of God which lives and abides forever, because “All flesh is as grass, And all the glory of man as the flower of the grass. The grass withers, And its flower falls away, But the word of the Lord endures forever.” Now this is the word which by the gospel was preached to you” (1 Pet. 1:22-25; cf. Isa. 40:8; Rom. 1:16) PRESERVING — “Whoever has been born of God does not sin (“practice sin” — ESV), for His seed remains in him; and he cannot sin (“continue in sin” — ESV), because he has been born of God” (1 John 3:9; cf. Psa. 119:11)

The Soils

There are four types of soils listed. Jesus explains the soils as different receptions of the seed.

Wayside — No reception (Mark 4:4. 15) Stony — No root (Mark 4:5, 16) Thorny — No room (Mark 4:7, 18) Good — No resistance (Mark 4:8, 20)

Throughout the Book of Acts, we see these four types of soils/receptions represented.

Day of Pentecost — Acts 2:37-41

It is truly wonderful that 3,000 souls “gladly received the Word and were baptized” (Acts 2:41). They were added by the Lord to the church (Acts 2:47). With that said, have you ever wondered why only 3,000? There were many more people present who did not obey the Gospel that day. Was it the message? Was it the moment? We connect that event with the different soils represented in the parable to understand that the Seed landed on different types of soil.

Stephen’s Death — Acts 7:54-58

Stephen preached the same Gospel sermon that Peter preached as He used Old Testament passages and moments to point people to Christ and His soul-saving Gospel (Rom. 1:16). Those in Peter’s audience were pricked in the heart and responded properly but those in Stephen’s audience, while pricked by the Word, took up stones and murdered him. Was it Stephen? Was it his ability, compassion, delivery or lack thereof? No, it was the reception!

The Woman at the Well, Jesus, Philip, and Samaria — John 4; Acts 8

Jesus went out of His way to teach one soul the Gospel. Upon hearing Jesus, she left her water-pot, went her way, and told others. She sowed the Seed. Years later, the soil was ready when Philip preached Christ (Acts 8:5), and the Kingdom of God (Acts 8:12). Many of them who heard believed and were baptized. The seed was planted and the soil was ready!

The Sermon on Mars Hill — Acts 17:32-34

Paul preached an incredible sermon about the existence of God, the long-suffering of God, and the judgment of God. We learn from the text that there were at least three receptions. First, we see that some mocked (vs. 32a); Second, we learn that some were intrigued (We will hear you again) (vs. 32b); Third we notice that some believed (vs. 34). Was it the apostle Paul’s failure to present the truth? His lack of ability? (Consider Acts 28:24). In all of these examples, we see it’s all about the reception that makes the difference!

APPLICATION

First, to us as “sowers” (as all Christians have the responsibility to teach the Gospel — Matt. 28:18-19; Mark 16:15)

“Sow the Seed and leave the increase to God” (Isa. 55:10-11; 1 Cor. 3:6)

“Sow at all times” (Eccl. 11:4-6; 2 Tim. 4:2)

“Don’t mix the Seed with anything impure” (Gal. 1:6-9)

Second, remember the power, perfection, and purity of the Word of God

The Seed gives life (John 6:63; 1 Pet. 1:23; Heb. 4:12)

The Seed always produces after its kind (Gen. 1:11; Gal. 6:7; Acts 11:26)

Third and finally, may we always remember, that the reception of the Seed makes all the difference (Ezra 7:10; Acts 17:11; Jas. 1:21)!

What type of soil are YOU?

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Quitman church of Christ

Weathering the Storm