The Resurrection of Jesus Christ

Christianity rises and falls on whether or not Jesus Christ rose from the dead. Wayne Jackson commented on this in an article I highly recommend saying,

“The resurrection of Jesus from the dead is the foundation of the Christian system (cf. 1 Corinthians 15:14ff). If there is no resurrection, Christianity is a hoax, and we are wasting our time. But the truth is, the event of Jesus’ resurrection is incontrovertible. Professor Thomas Arnold of Rugby, a world-renowned historian, once said that Christ’s resurrection from the dead is the “best-attested fact in human history” (Wayne Jackson, Christian Courier, accessed 10/13/26, https://christiancourier.com/articles/the-significance-of-christs-resurrection)

Have you ever considered what life would be like if Jesus died and stayed in that condition? How different would your life be? With those thoughts in mind, let’s ask and answer the question: What are the implications of the resurrection of Christ?

The Gospel

1st Corinthians 15 has been called the “Resurrection Chapter.” We learn the description of the Gospel in the opening four verses:

“Moreover, brethren, I declare to you the gospel which I preached to you, which also you received and in which you stand, by which also you are saved, if you hold fast that word which I preached to you—unless you believed in vain. For I delivered to you first of all that which I also received: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures” (1 Cor. 15:4).

First, notice the word “Gospel” (“εύαγγέλιον” = the good news concerning the way of salvation for man through Jesus) which Paul preached, which they had received, in which they stood, and by which they were saved. This is the “power of God unto salvation” (Rom. 1:16).

Second, consider the contents of the “Gospel” being that:

Christ died for our sins (DEATH) He was buried (BURIAL) He rose again the third day (RESURRECTION)

Third, see the validity of the “Gospel”: “According to the Scriptures” (Gen. 3:15; 12:3; 22:18; Psa. 16:10, Acts 20:24; 1 Cor. 9:16; 2 Tim. 3:15-17; etc.)

If He Did Not Rise…

Now, let’s ask: But what if He didn’t rise from the dead?

“Now if Christ is preached that He has been raised from the dead, how do some among you say that there is no resurrection of the dead? But if there is no resurrection of the dead, then Christ is not risen. And if Christ is not risen, then our preaching is empty and your faith is also empty” (1 Cor. 15:12-14)

Don’t miss the bleak picture below:

Our preaching is empty (vs. 14) Our faith is empty (vs. 14, 17) Our credibility is empty (vs. 15) Our sins are still with us (vs. 17) Our loved ones we will never see again (vs. 18) Our very existence is pointless and miserable (vs. 19)

Since He Did Rise…

Thankfully, we know and believe based on the overwhelming evidence both internally (Scriptural) and externally (historically) that Jesus did in fact rise from the dead! “Because He lives,” the bleak picture noted above turns into something incredibly bright:

Our preaching has power (1 Cor. 1:18-21) Our faith can be genuine and bold (Heb. 11:1, 6) Our mission has validation (Mark 16:15-16) Our sins can be washed away (1 Pet. 3:21) We have the real hope of seeing our loved ones in Heaven (Col. 1:5) We have real purpose (Matt. 5:13-16; 1 John 3:1-3)

Have You Identified With His Death, Burial, and Resurrection?

For one to become a Christian, he or she must obey the Gospel. We read this phrase several times in the New Testament including Romans 10:16 and 2 Thessalonians 1:8. How does one “obey” the Good News of Jesus’ life, death, burial, and resurrection? The answer is beautifully portrayed by the apostle Paul who obeyed the Gospel by “arising, being baptized, and having his sins washed away” by the blood of the lamb (Acts 22:16). He writes about the process reminded the saints in Rome what they did to become Christians, and by extension, how one today can obey the Gospel and be added by the Lord to His church (Acts 2:38, 41, 47):

“Or do you not know that as many of us as were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into His death (DEATH)? Therefore we were buried (BURIAL) with Him through baptism into death, that just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life . For if we have been united together in the likeness of His death, certainly we also shall be in the likeness of His resurrection (RESURRECTION), knowing this, that our old man was crucified with Him, that the body of sin might be done away with, that we should no longer be slaves of sin” (Romans 6:3-6).

If you have NOT done this, may I encourage you to consider the great price that was paid for us at Calvary (John 3:16; Rom. 5:6-8), the power of Jesus’ resurrection which gives us the hope of eternal life (1 Pet. 3:18; 1 Cor. 15:57), and Heaven’s invitation to obey the Gospel (Rev. 22:17) by:

Believing the evidence that Jesus is the Son of God (John 3:16; 8:24; 20:30-31; Heb. 11:1, 6) Repenting of sins (Acts 2:38; 3:19; 17:30) Confessing with the mouth that Jesus is Lord (Rom. 10:9-10; Acts 8:37) Being buried with Christ in baptism (Rom. 6:3-6; Mark 16:15-16; Acts 2:38; 22:16; Gal. 3:27; 1 Pet. 3:21; Rev. 1:5) Walking in newness of life, walking in the light, and being faithful unto death to receive a crown of life (Rom. 6:3-6; 2 Tim. 4:6-8; 1 John 1:7-19; Rev. 2:10)

If Jesus didn’t rise from the dead, then nothing truly matters. Since Jesus did rise from the dead, ascended into Heaven, and is seated at the right hand of God reigning and ruling as Head of the church, nothing matters more! Thanks be to God for His Son Jesus and the hope of eternal life!

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