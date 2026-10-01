Purpose of Miracles

“A miracle signifies that which the forces of nature cannot produce and which must therefore be attributed to supernatural forces” (Ready Reference, “What is a miracle?”). Miracles were performed to:

(1) confirm the Word of God (2) confirm the man of God (3) spark belief in the power of God

Examples in both Old Testament and New Testament

“Then Moses answered and said, “But suppose they will not believe me or listen to my voice; suppose they say, ‘The Lord has not appeared to you.’ ” So the Lord said to him, “What is that in your hand?” He said, “A rod.” And He said, “Cast it on the ground.” So he cast it on the ground, and it became a serpent; and Moses fled from it. Then the Lord said to Moses, “Reach out your hand and take it by the tail” (and he reached out his hand and caught it, and it became a rod in his hand), “that they may believe that the Lord God of their fathers, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, has appeared to you” (Exo. 4:1-5)

“And truly Jesus did many other signs in the presence of His disciples, which are not written in this book; but these are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that believing you may have life in His name.” (John 20:30-31) “And they went out and preached everywhere, the Lord working with them and confirming the word through the accompanying signs. Amen” (Mark 16:20) “Love never fails. But whether there are prophecies, they will fail; whether there are tongues, they will cease; whether there is knowledge, it will vanish away. For we know in part and we prophesy in part. But when that which is perfect has come, then that which is in part will be done away” (1 Cor. 13:8-10; cf. 2 Tim. 3:16-17; Eph. 4:11-13; Jude 3)

Performance of Miracles

30+ miracles of Jesus are recorded, but many more were performed (John 21:25). He exercised power and authority over:

Nature (Matt. 8:23-27; Mark 11:12-14; Luke 5:1-11; John 2:1-11) Demons (Matt. 8:28-34; Mark 1:21-28; Luke 9:37-43) Disease/illness (Matt. 8:5-13; Mark 2:1-12; Luke 17:11-19; John 9:1-7) Death (Matt. 9:18-19; Mark 5:21-24; Luke 7:11-17; John 11:1-44)

When Jesus performed a miracle, it was complete, instant, and all-sufficient!

The Faith That Caused Jesus To Marvel (Matt. 8:5-13)

Jesus had just finished His “sermon on the mount” (Matthew 5-7). At the beginning of Chapter 8, we read that He “came down from the mountain and multitudes followed Him.” He then heals:

A leper (vs. 1-4)

A centurion’s servant (vs. 5-13)

Peter’s mother-in-law (vs. 14-15)

Many who were demon-possessed (vs. 16-17)

A Compassionate Plea (Matt. 8:5-7)

The Place: Capernaum was Jesus’ “headquarters.” Matthew says He left Nazareth and “dwelt in Capernaum” (Matt. 4:13), and later calls it “His own city” (Matt. 9:1)

The People (including Jesus)

Centurion: A centurion was an officer in the Roman legion having command over 100 men (Matt. 27:54; Acts 10:1)

The centurion’s servant: Luke 7:1-10 gives additional details, including the fact that this servant held a special closeness to the Roman soldier.

The Problem: The centurion’s servant is paralyzed; he is dreadfully tormented

The Plea: Pleaded — Parakaleo (to call to the side) (Acts 16:9; 1 Cor. 1:10)

The Peace: “I will come and heal him”

A Confident Perspective (Matt. 8:8-9)

“The centurion answered and said, “Lord, I am not worthy that You should come under my roof. But only speak a word, and my servant will be healed. For I also am a man under authority, having soldiers under me. And I say to this one, ‘Go,’ and he goes; and to another, ‘Come,’ and he comes; and to my servant, ‘Do this,’ and he does it.”

Notice 2 statements:

“Only speak a word”: “He sent His word and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions” (Psa. 107:20) “I also am a man under authority” (i.e, “You have authority” (Exousia — Exercising authority — Matt. 7:29; 28:18)

A Challenging Point (Matt. 8:10-12)

“When Jesus heard it, He marveled, and said to those who followed, “Assuredly, I say to you, I have not found such great faith, not even in Israel! And I say to you that many will come from east and west, and sit down with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob in the kingdom of heaven. But the sons of the kingdom will be cast out into outer darkness. There will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”

Notice that Jesus “marveled” at his faith. The word “marvel” means “to be amazed” (Matt. 8:27). This was one of the very few times that the Lord was surprised. He “marveled” at the unbelief of the people of Nazareth (Mark 6:6) and here at the faith of the Gentile soldier). So great faith and a lack of faith made Jesus marvel.

A Complete Display of Power (Matt. 8:13)

“Then Jesus said to the centurion, “Go your way; and as you have believed, so let it be done for you.” And his servant was healed that same hour”

The command: Go your way The condition: As you have believed, so let it be done The completion: His servant was healed that same hour (immediate results)

APPLICATION

Bring those you care about to Jesus (Mark 2:3-5; John 1:40-42; Rom. 10:14-17) Approach the Lord with humility recognizing Who He is (Matt. 8:8; Jas. 4:6, 10; Phil. 2:9-11) Trust the authority of Jesus’ Word (Matt. 8:8-9, 13; 28:18-20; Luke 6:46-49) Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob will be in heaven (even with all their shortcomings) (Matt. 8:11; Heb. 11:8-16) When Jesus considers you, does He marvel at your faith of lack of faith in Him? (2 Cor. 13:5)

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