Thus far in this series, we have discussed miracles of Jesus from Matthew’s account (Miracles of Jesus Pt. 1 )

and Mark’s account (Miracles of Jesus Pt. 2)

Today, we want to study a miracle from Luke’s account in which he records the event of Jesus raising the Widow of Nain’s son (Luke 7:11-17)

The Incredible Implications and Impact of Raising One From The Dead

Could you imagine seeing someone being raised from the dead? While it would have left us speechless, what if that someone was all you had left? Throughout Scripture, we read of those who lost loved ones and yet their pain was turned to joy as their loved ones were restored back to life through miraculous means. Scripture records 10 distinct historical occasions of people being raised from the dead: 3 in the Old Testament; 7 in the New Testament

Old Testament:

1 Kings 17:17-24: The widow of Zarephath’s son (by Elijah) 2 Kings 4:18-37: The Shunammite woman’s son (by Elisha) 2 Kings 13:20-21: An unnamed man placed in Elisha’s tomb

New Testament:

Luke 7:11-17: The widow of Nain’s son *** Luke 8:40-46: Jairus’ daughter John 11:1-44: Lazarus Matthew 28:1-10: Jesus Matthew 27:50-53: Many saints in connection to Jesus’ resurrection Acts 9:36-42: Dorcas (aka Tabitha) Acts 20:7-12: Eutychus

Luke 7:11-17 ***

The Setting

“Now it happened, the day after, that He went into a city called Nain; and many of His disciples went with Him, and a large crowd” (Luke 7:11)

“The day after” Jesus healed the Centurion’s servant (Luke 7:1-10; cf. Matt. 8:5-13)

Nain: A town in Galilee, southeast of Nazareth, on the northwestern slope of the Hill of Moreh

Many of His disciples and a large crowd accompanied Jesus

The Sadness

“And when He came near the gate of the city, behold, a dead man was being carried out, the only son of his mother; and she was a widow. And a large crowd from the city was with her” (Luke 7:12)

“Behold, A dead man was being carried out”

Only son of his mother and she was a widow — He was all she had left

Both the emotional and economic stress are evident

Note the second reference to there being a large crowd: “Attendance to a funeral was considered a work of love and the mourning for an only child would have been especially bitter. By his mention of a large crowd, Luke further heightened the tragedy” (Robert H. Stein, New American Commentary, pg. 222)

The Savior

“When the Lord saw her, He had compassion on her and said to her, “Do not weep.” Then He came and touched the open coffin, and those who carried him stood still. And He said, “Young man, I say to you, arise” (Luke 7:13-14)

He cared about her: “the Lord saw her” (“to perceive by sight; to be aware of”)

He had compassion on her: “He had compassion” (“to be deeply moved”) NIV: “His heart went out to her” This Greek word for compassion appears 3x in Luke: Luke 7:13; 10:33; 15:20

He comforted her: “Do not weep” (Luke 23:38) NIV: “Don’t cry” (Present, active, imperative = Command)

He conquered death: His presence: He came and touched the open coffin, those who carried him stood still His power: “He said, “Young man, I say to you, arise” (imperative verb — Command; literally, “Wake up and get up”



The Success

“So he who was dead sat up and began to speak. And He presented him to his mother. Then fear came upon all, and they glorified God, saying, “A great prophet has risen up among us”; and, “God has visited His people.” And this report about Him went throughout all Judea and all the surrounding region” (Luke 7:15-17)

He who was dead...Sat up and began to speak! He presented him to his mother: 1 Kings 17:23; 2 Kings 4:36

Fear: “Profound reverence and respect” (Luke 1:12, 65; 5:26; 7:16; 8:37; 21:26) ESV: Fear seized them all NASB: Fear gripped them NIV: They were all filled with awe and praised God CSB: Fear came over everyone

Glorified: “And they were all amazed, and they glorified God and were filled with fear, saying, “We have seen strange things today!” (Luke 5:26)

Great prophet: Elisha, Elijah (Deut. 18:15-18; Luke 24:19; John 4:19; 6:14; 9:17; Acts 3:22)

God has visited His people: “Blessed is the Lord God of Israel, For He has visited and redeemed His people” (Luke 1:68) NIV: “God has come to help His people” Visited: To check on to determine the need (Matt. 25:36, 43; Jas. 1:27)



Application

Be prepared to do good and extend compassion to those in need (Luke 7:12-13; Prov. 3:27; Gal. 6:10; Phil. 2:4) Be present with people in their pain (Luke 7:13-15; Ezek. 3:15; Rom. 12:15) Be persuaded by the power of Jesus’ Word (Luke 7:14-15; Matt. 28:18) Be proactive in visiting because it is a reflection of God’s grace, love, compassion, and mercy (Luke 7:16; Jas. 1:27; Matt. 25:36, 43) Be purposeful in praising God and proclaiming Christ (Luke 7:16-17)

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Weathering the Storm