Drew Suttles

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Raju sambattula's avatar
Raju sambattula
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Thank you, brother, for this wonderful Bible study. What touches my heart most is that Jesus not only had the power to raise the widow’s son, but He also saw her pain and had compassion on her. This reminds us that our Lord is not indifferent to our tears, struggles, or suffering. He sees our sorrow, understands our hearts, and cares deeply for us. Luke 7:13 says, And when the Lord saw her, he had compassion on her, and said unto her, Weep not. What a loving and compassionate Saviour we serve!

This miracle also reminds us that nothing is impossible for Jesus, not even death. As Jesus declared in John 11:25, I am the resurrection, and the life. When everyone around the widow may have thought her situation was hopeless, Jesus brought hope into her life. In the same way, there may be times when we feel that our problems have no solution, but we must never forget that our Lord is able to work in ways beyond our understanding. We may not always receive the answer we expect or at the time we desire, but we can always trust His wisdom, love, and faithfulness.

I also believe this passage teaches us an important lesson about how we should treat others. Sometimes people around us are carrying deep pain that we cannot see. They may need someone to listen, pray with them, encourage them, or simply show them the love of Christ. Galatians 6:2 says, “Bear ye one another's burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ As followers of Jesus, we should not only speak about His love but also demonstrate that love through our actions and compassion.

The greatest hope we have is that Jesus has conquered sin and death through His death and resurrection. Because He lives, we have the promise of eternal life through faith in Him. Romans 8:38-39 reminds us that neither death nor life nor anything else in all creation can separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Thank you again, brother, for sharing this study and helping us look more closely at the miracles of Jesus. May we never become so familiar with these Bible stories that we forget the greatness of our Saviour, the depth of His compassion, and the power of His Word. May the Lord help us to grow in faith, show His love to those who are hurting, and share the wonderful Gospel of Jesus Christ with those who still need to know Him. God bless you, brother, and continue to use your ministry to encourage many people through the truth of His Word.

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