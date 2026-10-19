Thus far in this series, we have discussed miracles of Jesus from Matthew’s account (Miracles of Jesus Pt. 1 )
and Mark’s account (Miracles of Jesus Pt. 2)
Today, we want to study a miracle from Luke’s account in which he records the event of Jesus raising the Widow of Nain’s son (Luke 7:11-17)
The Incredible Implications and Impact of Raising One From The Dead
Could you imagine seeing someone being raised from the dead? While it would have left us speechless, what if that someone was all you had left? Throughout Scripture, we read of those who lost loved ones and yet their pain was turned to joy as their loved ones were restored back to life through miraculous means. Scripture records 10 distinct historical occasions of people being raised from the dead: 3 in the Old Testament; 7 in the New Testament
Old Testament:
1 Kings 17:17-24: The widow of Zarephath’s son (by Elijah)
2 Kings 4:18-37: The Shunammite woman’s son (by Elisha)
2 Kings 13:20-21: An unnamed man placed in Elisha’s tomb
New Testament:
Luke 7:11-17: The widow of Nain’s son ***
Luke 8:40-46: Jairus’ daughter
John 11:1-44: Lazarus
Matthew 28:1-10: Jesus
Matthew 27:50-53: Many saints in connection to Jesus’ resurrection
Acts 9:36-42: Dorcas (aka Tabitha)
Acts 20:7-12: Eutychus
Luke 7:11-17 ***
The Setting
“Now it happened, the day after, that He went into a city called Nain; and many of His disciples went with Him, and a large crowd” (Luke 7:11)
“The day after” Jesus healed the Centurion’s servant (Luke 7:1-10; cf. Matt. 8:5-13)
Nain: A town in Galilee, southeast of Nazareth, on the northwestern slope of the Hill of Moreh
Many of His disciples and a large crowd accompanied Jesus
The Sadness
“And when He came near the gate of the city, behold, a dead man was being carried out, the only son of his mother; and she was a widow. And a large crowd from the city was with her” (Luke 7:12)
“Behold, A dead man was being carried out”
Only son of his mother and she was a widow — He was all she had left
Both the emotional and economic stress are evident
Note the second reference to there being a large crowd: “Attendance to a funeral was considered a work of love and the mourning for an only child would have been especially bitter. By his mention of a large crowd, Luke further heightened the tragedy” (Robert H. Stein, New American Commentary, pg. 222)
The Savior
“When the Lord saw her, He had compassion on her and said to her, “Do not weep.” Then He came and touched the open coffin, and those who carried him stood still. And He said, “Young man, I say to you, arise” (Luke 7:13-14)
He cared about her: “the Lord saw her” (“to perceive by sight; to be aware of”)
He had compassion on her: “He had compassion” (“to be deeply moved”)
NIV: “His heart went out to her”
This Greek word for compassion appears 3x in Luke: Luke 7:13; 10:33; 15:20
He comforted her: “Do not weep” (Luke 23:38)
NIV: “Don’t cry” (Present, active, imperative = Command)
He conquered death:
His presence: He came and touched the open coffin, those who carried him stood still
His power: “He said, “Young man, I say to you, arise” (imperative verb — Command; literally, “Wake up and get up”
The Success
“So he who was dead sat up and began to speak. And He presented him to his mother. Then fear came upon all, and they glorified God, saying, “A great prophet has risen up among us”; and, “God has visited His people.” And this report about Him went throughout all Judea and all the surrounding region” (Luke 7:15-17)
He who was dead...Sat up and began to speak!
He presented him to his mother: 1 Kings 17:23; 2 Kings 4:36
Fear: “Profound reverence and respect” (Luke 1:12, 65; 5:26; 7:16; 8:37; 21:26)
ESV: Fear seized them all
NASB: Fear gripped them
NIV: They were all filled with awe and praised God
CSB: Fear came over everyone
Glorified: “And they were all amazed, and they glorified God and were filled with fear, saying, “We have seen strange things today!” (Luke 5:26)
Great prophet: Elisha, Elijah (Deut. 18:15-18; Luke 24:19; John 4:19; 6:14; 9:17; Acts 3:22)
God has visited His people: “Blessed is the Lord God of Israel, For He has visited and redeemed His people” (Luke 1:68)
NIV: “God has come to help His people”
Visited: To check on to determine the need (Matt. 25:36, 43; Jas. 1:27)
Application
Be prepared to do good and extend compassion to those in need (Luke 7:12-13; Prov. 3:27; Gal. 6:10; Phil. 2:4)
Be present with people in their pain (Luke 7:13-15; Ezek. 3:15; Rom. 12:15)
Be persuaded by the power of Jesus’ Word (Luke 7:14-15; Matt. 28:18)
Be proactive in visiting because it is a reflection of God’s grace, love, compassion, and mercy (Luke 7:16; Jas. 1:27; Matt. 25:36, 43)
Be purposeful in praising God and proclaiming Christ (Luke 7:16-17)
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Thank you, brother, for this wonderful Bible study. What touches my heart most is that Jesus not only had the power to raise the widow’s son, but He also saw her pain and had compassion on her. This reminds us that our Lord is not indifferent to our tears, struggles, or suffering. He sees our sorrow, understands our hearts, and cares deeply for us. Luke 7:13 says, And when the Lord saw her, he had compassion on her, and said unto her, Weep not. What a loving and compassionate Saviour we serve!
This miracle also reminds us that nothing is impossible for Jesus, not even death. As Jesus declared in John 11:25, I am the resurrection, and the life. When everyone around the widow may have thought her situation was hopeless, Jesus brought hope into her life. In the same way, there may be times when we feel that our problems have no solution, but we must never forget that our Lord is able to work in ways beyond our understanding. We may not always receive the answer we expect or at the time we desire, but we can always trust His wisdom, love, and faithfulness.
I also believe this passage teaches us an important lesson about how we should treat others. Sometimes people around us are carrying deep pain that we cannot see. They may need someone to listen, pray with them, encourage them, or simply show them the love of Christ. Galatians 6:2 says, “Bear ye one another's burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ As followers of Jesus, we should not only speak about His love but also demonstrate that love through our actions and compassion.
The greatest hope we have is that Jesus has conquered sin and death through His death and resurrection. Because He lives, we have the promise of eternal life through faith in Him. Romans 8:38-39 reminds us that neither death nor life nor anything else in all creation can separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Thank you again, brother, for sharing this study and helping us look more closely at the miracles of Jesus. May we never become so familiar with these Bible stories that we forget the greatness of our Saviour, the depth of His compassion, and the power of His Word. May the Lord help us to grow in faith, show His love to those who are hurting, and share the wonderful Gospel of Jesus Christ with those who still need to know Him. God bless you, brother, and continue to use your ministry to encourage many people through the truth of His Word.