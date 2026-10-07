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There are times in our lives when we feel as if there is nothing for which to hope. We see the direction in which our country is going, the dark path down which our society is rushing, and the religious confusion that is seemingly running rampant. As a father of four, I shudder when I think of things they will see, hear, face, and experience in the coming years. Though we have moments like these where we contemplate the future, God’s people have a reason to be hopeful, joyful, and extremely optimistic. Regardless of what happens in our world, our Lord has overcome it! In this article, I would like to answer the question, “What does it mean for “my” world that Jesus has overcome THE world?”

The Word of God Brings Comfort

Jesus is speaking plainly to His disciples about what is about to take place (John 16:25-32). He thens sums up what He has been discussing by saying, “These things I have spoken to you…” (John 16:33). The spoken Word of God brings much comfort to us. We consider the words of Isaiah 40:1: “Comfort, yes, comfort My people!” Says your God.” God speaks and God soothes through Scripture. The Psalmist echoes this thought by saying, “He sent His word and healed them, And delivered them from their destructions” (Psa 107:20). Paul expresses that we can have both comfort and hope through the Scriptures (Rom. 15:4). As Jesus strives to rest the troubled minds and hearts of His disciples, He speaks words of comfort to them, and by extension, His words are comforting to us who “believe on Him through their word” (John 17:20).

Know Christ = Know Peace; No Christ = No Peace

Jesus says to His disciples, “These things I have spoken to you that (or so that) in Me you may have peace. Here we see the location (“in Me” and the consolation (“peace”). All spiritual blessings are found in Christ, including peace (Eph. 1:3). He is the “Prince of Peace” (Isa. 9:6), and in Him we have peace (Rom. 5:1) for He Himself is our peace (Eph. 2:14). The peace of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord, passes understanding but can be placed in our hearts and minds as we navigate through the most difficult storms life throws our way. Outside of Christ, there is no true peace. In fact, there is no peace for the wicked (Isa. 48:22; 57:21; 59:8). Yet for those in Christ (Rom. 8:1), those walking in the Light (1 John 1:7-9), and those striving to be more like Christ, there is great peace and hope.

In The World, There Will Be Suffering

Jesus does not shy away from the fact of tribulation. He plainly and clearly tells His disciples, “In the world you will have tribulation.” Notice He does not say, “You may or may not have tribulation coming your way.” He also does not say, “If you follow Me, it will be “smooth sailing.” The Bible clearly teaches that life brings sorrow, trouble, and woe (Job 14:1). All that strive to live godly in Christ Jesus WILL suffer (2 Tim. 3:12). We, through many tribulations, must enter the Kingdom of Heaven (Acts 14:22). Thankfully, while we are in the world and realize there will be suffering, we are not alone. We have a Great High Priest Who sympathizes with us having suffered for us (Heb. 2:17; 1 Pet. 3:18). If Jesus is “in your boat,” you can weather the storm because He can say, “Peace, be still!” We learn then that living the Christian life does not mean we are immune from suffering, but it does mean we are not alone as we go through it!

We Have A Reason To Be of Good Cheer

Thanks be to God Jesus’ words didn’t end with, “In the world you will have tribulation.” He then says, “BUT be of good cheer.” What reason is connected to us being told to be of good cheer? A pointed, perpetual, and powerful statement should bring every child of God great comfort, joy, and hope: “I HAVE OVERCOME THE WORLD!” The apostle Paul, who suffered immensely, picked up on this recognizing that this world is temporary with its suffering; therefore:

We are not to dwell on that which is temporary, but on that which is eternal (2 Cor. 4:17-18). We are not to focus on that which is earthly, but on that which is heavenly (Col. 3:1). We are not to trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God Who gives us richly all things to enjoy and has promised His faithful people a crown of life (1 Tim. 6:17; Jas. 1:12; 2 Tim. 4:6-8).

Jesus has overcome the world:

“I am He who lives, and was dead, and behold, I am alive forevermore. Amen. And I have the keys of Hades and of Death.”

What Does This Mean For “My World?”

Because Jesus has overcome the world, He can overcome “my world.”

He rules my life as my Lord and Master (Matt. 6:24). He sits on the throne of my heart (Rom. 6:12-18). He is worthy of my sincere devotion and loyalty (Rev. 7:14-17).

Because He lives, I can face tomorrow. Because He lives, my world, no matter how dark it may seem at times, has a penetrating light guiding me to my desired home in Heaven. May we rest in the fact that Jesus is victorious, and through Him, we too can have the victory (1 Cor. 15:57). So be of good cheer my friends: Jesus has overcome the world and can overcome yours!

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