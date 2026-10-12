Drew Suttles

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Aimee Williams's avatar
Aimee Williams
Oct 12

That's a good article! thank you for writing! That's one of my favorite stories about how Jesus changed someone's life!

Btw, proskyneo means to bow down. I realize that most religious dictionaries give it the definition of kissing the hand towards a deity, but these are not the contextual examples that we see most of the time in the New testament and Septuagint. Usually it involves falling down or crouching on the ground and putting one's face on the ground.

Falling down and putting your face to the ground was a common practice in Middle Eastern and Eastern cultures and throughout the entire Bible from Genesis to Revelation. And sadly, replacing that word with worship (when someone bows down to God or an idol) has taken away the contextual and cultural details of what was actually going on.

The translations of the word proskyneo in Mark 5:6 vary: some translations say that the man worshiped Jesus, some say that he bowed down to Jesus, some say he paid homage to Jesus and others say he fell on his knees.

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