In Pt. 1 of our study, we discussed how Jesus healed the centurion’s servant and marveled at the faith he possessed and expressed (Miracles of Jesus Pt. 1). In our study this week, we want to discuss the demon-possessed man who went “from chains to celebration.” The question we want to ask and answer is this: How can one chained by sin break free and have a reason to celebrate?

The Terrible Situation

“Then they came to the other side of the sea, to the country of the Gadarenes. And when He had come out of the boat, immediately there met Him out of the tombs a man with an unclean spirit, who had his dwelling among the tombs; and no one could bind him, not even with chains, because he had often been bound with shackles and chains. And the chains had been pulled apart by him, and the shackles broken in pieces; neither could anyone tame him. And always, night and day, he was in the mountains and in the tombs, crying out and cutting himself with stones” (Mark 5:1-5)

A man with an unclean spirt met Jesus. We are then introduced to:

His dwelling: Among the tombs (vs. 1-2) (think of those who couldn’t visit their loved ones to put flowers by the grave; he was terrorizing the community!) His distress: No one could bind him, not even with chains (vs. 3-4) His depression: He was crying out and cutting himself with stones (vs. 5)

The Sobering Recognition

“When he saw Jesus from afar, he ran and worshiped Him. And he cried out with a loud voice and said, “What have I to do with You, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? I implore You by God that You do not torment me.” For He said to him, “Come out of the man, unclean spirit!” Then He asked him, “What is your name?” And he answered, saying, “My name is Legion; for we are many.” Also he begged Him earnestly that He would not send them out of the country. Now a large herd of swine was feeding there near the mountains. So all the demons begged Him, saying, “Send us to the swine, that we may enter them.” And at once Jesus gave them permission. Then the unclean spirits went out and entered the swine (there were about two thousand); and the herd ran violently down the steep place into the sea, and drowned in the sea. So those who fed the swine fled, and they told it in the city and in the country. And they went out to see what it was that had happened” (vs. 6-14)

He saw Jesus, ran, and worshiped Him proskuneo — kiss the hand toward Deity He addressed Jesus: “Jesus, Son of the Most High God?” (Jas. 2:19) He respected Jesus: “I implore You that You do not torment me” horkizo (only time this Greek word appears in NT; means, “to adjure, to implore” “by God” or “as God is witness” (See Mark 1:21-28) He responded to Jesus Jesus commanded the unclean spirit to come out of him

Jesus asked, “What is your name?” He answered: My name is Legion; for We are many (6,000)

Jesus gave the demons permission and they went into the swine (about 2,000)

The Complete Transformation

“Then they came to Jesus, and saw the one who had been demon-possessed and had the legion, sitting and clothed and in his right mind. And they were afraid. And those who saw it told them how it happened to him who had been demon-possessed, and about the swine. Then they began to plead with Him to depart from their region” (vs. 15-17)

His past situation: He who had been demon-possessed (3x) (vs. 15, 16, 18), His present status: Sitting (Luke 10:39)

Clothed (Gen. 3:21; 41:42; 1 Pet. 5:5; Rev. 3:5)

In his right mind — one word in the original — sophroneo — to be sane; to be mentally healthy and behaving responsibly; to be of sound mind (2 Cor. 5:13; 2 Tim. 1:7; 1 Pet. 1:13; Rom. 12:1-2)

The Sincere Appreciation

“And when He got into the boat, he who had been demon-possessed begged Him that he might be with Him. However, Jesus did not permit him, but said to him, “Go home to your friends, and tell them what great things the Lord has done for you, and how He has had compassion on you.” And he departed and began to proclaim in Decapolis all that Jesus had done for him; and all marveled” (vs. 18-20)

The man wanted to be with Jesus — He healed him and changed his life! Jesus did not permit him, but He did give him a mission — “Go home to your friends and tell them what great things the Lord has done for you and how he has had compassion on you” (Mark 16:15; Matt. 28:19) The man proclaimed the good news (Psa. 66:16)

Application

We have to realize our terrible situation before Christ to appreciate what we have in Christ (Eph. 2:1-10; 1 Cor. 6:9-11) We must recognize that Jesus is Lord and will be our Judge (John 12:48; Acts 17:30-31; 2 Cor. 5:10; 2 Thess. 1:7-9) We must truly change the way we think and act (Acts 3:19; Rom. 12:1-2) We should be overjoyed that we have been redeemed and go proclaim the Good News (Psa. 107:1)!

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