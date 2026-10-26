This article serves as the conclusion in a series on the Miracles of Jesus. Thus far, we have studied one miracle from each of the synoptic Gospel accounts (Matthew (Pt. 1), Mark (Pt. 2) and Luke (Pt. 3)). We now come to the Book of John to study about the monumental miracle in which Jesus gave sight to a man born blind. Our question we want to ask and answer is this: Did Jesus restore more than just physical sight on that occasion? If so, what are the implications today?

“I was blind, but now I see” (John 9)

We want to begin this study by providing a “bird’s eye view” outline:

The Demonstration (vs. 1-12) (Jesus demonstrates His power and glorifies His Father) The Interrogation (vs. 13-34) (The Pharisees investigate as to how this miracle occurred) The Revelation (vs. 35-38) (Jesus reveals that He is the Son of God) The Condemnation (vs. 39-41) (Jesus condemns the Pharisees who claimed that could “see,” when in reality, they were spiritually blind because they rejected Him)

Now we want to zoom in and focus more on the text itself.

The Man (vs. 1)

He was born blind (vs. 1, 18-20, 32)

This is significant because in the six occurrences of the blind receiving sight in the Gospel accounts, this is the only time one was blind from birth (Matt. 9:27-31; 12:22-23; 15:30-31; 21:14; Mark 8:22-26; 10:46-52)

The Misunderstanding (vs. 2)

“Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?” (vs. 2) Their thinking reflected a common belief: Every hardship must be direct punishment for a specific sin. (vs. 34; cf. Job 13:1-12) Jesus rejected the idea that every hardship is directly tied to a specific personal sin. Faithful people have suffered, do suffer, and will suffer (2 Tim. 3:12)



The Master’s Mindset (vs. 3-5)

Jesus shifted the focus and helped change their perspective

What was the purpose of the miracle? “That the works of God should be revealed in Him”

Jesus didn’t just perform this miracle to restore a man’s sight, but to glorify His father in the sight of all

The Miracle (vs. 6-11)

What Jesus did: He spat on the ground and made clay with the saliva and He anointed the eyes of the blind man with the clay

What Jesus said: Go, wash in the pool of Siloam (Compare with 2 Kings 5:9-14)

What the man did: He listened, he submitted, he went, he washed in the Pool of Siloam (translated, “Sent”) (vs. 7, 11)

What the man received: His sight!

“The command to go wash in the pool of Siloam was a test of the man’s faith. Had he not responded, though his eyes had been anointed, no healing would have occurred. Where conditions are prescribed, they must be met, before blessings are bestowed” (Guy N. Woods, Gospel Advocate Commentary, pg. 186)

The “Mob Mentality” (vs. 12-24)

They brought the man before the Pharisees

It was the Sabbath and since Jesus performed this “work,” they concluded, “This man is not from God”

The Message (vs. 25-34)

I was blind, but now I see: A simple response, but powerful

God has sent Him and the evidence is overwhelming: John 3:2; John 20:30-31

The Moment of Truth (vs. 35-41)

Jesus asked Him an eternally important question: Do you believe in the Son of God? (vs. 35)

“Here “believing” did not mean the mere acceptance of signs (cf. 2:23-25) but the active commitment of himself to the Son of Man, Who brought God’s hope and forgiveness to the world” (The New American Commentary, Gerald L. Borchert, pg. 324)

Jesus acknowledged that He was the Son of God: “You have seen Him and it is He who is talking with you” (vs. 36-37)

Jesus accepted worship: “Lord, I believe! And he worshiped Him” (vs. 38)

Jesus addressed spiritual blindness: “That those who do not see may see and that those who see may be made blind” (vs. 39-41)

APPLICATION

Evangelism made simple: Tell others what Jesus has done for you and what you did in response to His Gospel!

The conditions for salvation are not difficult to understand or obey: “Go and wash” (2 Kings 5:10-14; Acts 2:38; 22:16; Mark 16:16; 1 Pet. 3:21)

Your suffering is not proof that God has abandoned you. In fact, God can use what you wish He would remove as a platform to bring Him glory (2 Cor. 12:7-10)

Your greatest struggle may become your greatest story: Keep trusting Him!

What are you not “seeing?”

Your need for salvation (Acts 4:12; John 14:6)? Your own sin (Rom. 3:23; 1 John 1:8-2:2)? Your situation at home and in your relationships (Matt. 5:23-24; 1 Pet. 3:7)? Your lack of sincere faith (2 Pet. 1:5-11)? Your inconsistency (Heb. 10:19-25; Jas. 1:22-25)?

Jesus can cure spiritual blindness if you will only open your eyes and, “Behold the Lamb of God (John 1:29; 12:32)!

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Quitman church of Christ

Weathering The Storm