Examination of the Parable

The setting portrayed (vs. 1-4) The bridegroom delayed (vs. 5-6) The bridesmaids displayed (vs. 7-9) The wise are welcomed (vs. 10) The foolish are denied (vs. 11-12) The warning is stated (vs. 13)

Context and Background

The context begins in Matthew 24:36: “But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, but My Father only.” (Goes through Matthew 25:46). No one knows when Jesus is coming back to judge the world and take His bride to Heaven (1 Cor. 15:24; Eph. 5:25-29). This stresses to us the importance of being prepared for Jesus’ return which is at the very core of this parable and section of Scripture.

“Watch therefore, for you do not know what hour your Lord is coming” (Matt. 24:42) Therefore you also be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect” (Matt. 24:44) “Watch therefore, for you know neither the day nor the hour in which the Son of Man is coming” (Matt. 25:13)

1st Century Weddings

It is very important as we consider the context and historical background of this parable to look at this parable with 1st century glasses before making a 21st century application. Jesus attended weddings (John 2) and often used weddings in His teachings. Jesus was describing a wedding celebration that His original audience would have recognized, but that looks considerably different from weddings in America today. In America, we typically have a set time for weddings to start and end including the ceremony and reception. Invitations are sent out in advance and there is usually a good idea of how many will attend. Furthermore, the bride is the focus as she stands in her white dress, walks down the aisle, and is reminded it is “her day.”

In the first century however, the bridegroom’s arrival was the dramatic event! There would be a great procession for him and an important emphasis on his arrival. A unique factor to also consider is that he would be purposefully delayed for several different reasons:

Finishing negotiations

Didn’t want to appear to anxious

Respect for the family (gave parents time to spend with their daughter)

5 Stages of a 1st Century Wedding:

The Betrothal (Matt. 1:18-25) The Preparation The Procession (Matt. 25:6) The Attendants The Feast

“And the door was shut” (Matt. 25:13)

As Jesus paints the picture of a 1st century wedding, His audience would have been able to understand the different stages listed above. They also would have been well aware of the responsibilities of those involved in the ceremony including the role the bridesmaids played. Those five bridesmaids (virgins) who were prepared entered the celebration and the door was shut! The five foolish bridesmaids (virgins) who were not prepared were shut out. AT Robertson points out that the word “shut” is in the Aorist, Passive Indicative form meaning literally, “shut to stay shut!” (AT Robertson, Word Pictures in the New Testament, pg. 198)

Robertson adds:

“Lack of foresight is inexcusable. Ignorance of the time of the Second Coming is not an excuse for neglect, but a reason for readiness” (Robertson, pg. 198)

Connect with 2nd Peter 3:3-17

“knowing this first: that scoffers will come in the last days, walking according to their own lusts, and saying, “Where is the promise of His coming? For since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of creation.” For this they willfully forget: that by the word of God the heavens were of old, and the earth standing out of water and in the water, by which the world that then existed perished, being flooded with water. But the heavens and the earth which are now preserved by the same word, are reserved for fire until the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men.But, beloved, do not forget this one thing, that with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day. The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance. But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night, in which the heavens will pass away with a great noise, and the elements will melt with fervent heat; both the earth and the works that are in it will be burned up. Therefore, since all these things will be dissolved, what manner of persons ought you to be in holy conduct and godliness, looking for and hastening the coming of the day of God, because of which the heavens will be dissolved, being on fire, and the elements will melt with fervent heat?Nevertheless we, according to His promise, look for new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells. Therefore, beloved, looking forward to these things, be diligent to be found by Him in peace, without spot and blameless; and consider that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation—as also our beloved brother Paul, according to the wisdom given to him, has written to you,as also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things, in which are some things hard to understand, which untaught and unstable people twist to their own destruction, as they do also the rest of the Scriptures. You therefore, beloved, since you know this beforehand, beware lest you also fall from your own steadfastness, being led away with the error of the wicked”

The narrative moves from a joyful wedding celebration to a sobering reality of exclusion!

Application

All 10 virgins were expecting the bridegroom, but only 5 were prepared

All 10 fell asleep, but only 5 were called foolish

The wise could not supply what the foolish lacked — personal responsibility is evident (Rom. 14:12; Phil. 2:12)

Calling out “Lord, Lord” without making preparations leads to being rejected by the One Who has authority to invite you in (Matt. 7:21-23)

The door was shut and one day the door of opportunity will be shut for all eternity (2 Cor. 5:10-11)

The bridegroom (Eph. 5:23-29) is coming back for His church (1 Thess. 4:13-18) and a marriage supper will be in Heaven (Rev. 19). Are you prepared if the bridegroom comes tonight?

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Quitman church of Christ

Weathering the Storm