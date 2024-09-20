Drew Suttles

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Drew Suttles Minister, Quitman church of Christ (Quitman, GA) Husband and Father of four Baseball coach and teacher at Georgia Christian School (Dasher, GA) Freed-Hardeman and Memphis School of Preaching graduate.

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